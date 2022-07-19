Skip to main content

Report: Todd Boehly Is Trying to Finalise Deals for Presnel Kimpembe and Jules Kounde

Chelsea could be adding two new centre-backs to their ranks in the coming weeks if reports are to be believed.

Todd Boehly has been a man on a mission this summer transfer window after taking over the Sporting Director role at Chelsea.

The American owner has been working around clock to try and improve Thomas Tuchel's side.

Kalidou Koulibaly

The main position that needed to be dealt with was the centre-back position after the Blues lost Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger this summer.

Boehly has already bought Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for a reported fee of £34m, however, Tuchel has apparently requested three new defenders.

So far, the main contenders to come in this window are Sevilla's Jules Kounde and PSG's Presnel Kimpembe.

Sevilla apparently want upwards of £60m for Kounde, meanwhile, PSG only want around £40-50m for Kimpembe. 

Presnel Kimpembe
Jules Kounde

Both sides are willing to sell their centre-backs this summer so it looks like as long as Boehly can agree deals with the players then the transfers should happen.

Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard confirmed these rumours by saying Boehly missed the game against Club America to try and tie these two transfers up.

Hopefully this means that once the deals are done, Boehly and his team can focus on signing a right-sided winger that Tuchel needs.

