Report: Todd Boehly Met With Luis Campos

IMAGO / Sportimage

Following the recent appointment of Graham Potter, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has met with Luis Campos.

With the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel and the quick hire of Graham Potter, new owner Todd Boehly has already made his mark on Chelsea. Based on recent reports, he plans to shake up the hierarchy even more in the near future. 

Todd Boehly

According to Ben Jacobs, the American has recently held talks with renowned football mind Luis Campos. The Portuguese currently works with PSG in an advisory role, though this role is thought to be more freelance work than anything else. 

He also does work with Celta Vigo and his contract with PSG stipulates he cannot work additionally with another 'big club', a category that the Blues would certainly fall into.

Should he decide to take Boehly up on his offer, Campos would have to pay the French side to end his contract prematurely. The Parisians themselves are thought to be 'quite surprised' at these links to Chelsea and the level of detail discussed in the meetings.

Todd Boehly

It remains to be seen if this plan of Boehly's will come to fruition, but it is certainly encouraging. Campos is widely regarded as one of the best at what he does and the prospect of pairing him with someone like Graham Potter should have Chelsea fans excited for the future.

