Todd Boehly's consortium are set to hand Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel £200 million this summer in order to rebuild his squad this summer, according to reports.

This comes after the UK Government have given the green light for the Chelsea sale to go through, issuing a licence to see the club sold by Roman Abramovich.

As per Matt Law, Boehly's group will hand Tuchel £200 million to spend on rebuilding his squad this summer.

The American is ready to act 'quickly and decisively once the takeover has been completed, in order to make Chelsea competitive as he looks to add to their squad.

Further reports have stated that Boehly has been told to use the majority of the funds available this summer to overhaul the Chelsea defence.

It looks like Jules Kounde could be the first signing through the door in the Boehly era at Chelsea as he will reportedly be signed once the takeover is complete, having a verbal agreement with Chelsea.

The 23-year-old has been spotted in London in recent days as the takeover reaches its conclusion.

Tuchel could also use part of the £200 million to rebuild his midfield as both N'Golo Kante and Jorginho have contracts expiring in 2023.

The Blues boss admitted that he wants 'open and honest' talks with the new owners regarding the investment into his squad as he begins his Chelsea rebuild.

When asked if holding conversations with Boehly will be beneficial to the head coach, Tuchel said: "Yes, but I don’t know. We will be very open and honest.

"He will get my point of view if he wants to have it. Of course, we lose key players and we struggle lately to win our home games. He was at the final in Wembley too. So, maybe when the deal is done and he is our owner, he is the lucky charm that we need. We give him some more credit."

The Blues are expected to be active in the transfer market as soon as the new owners are in place.

