Report: Todd Boehly to Devise New Chelsea Recruitment Strategy This Summer

Todd Boehly is set to devise a new recruitment strategy at Chelsea this summer after his takeover of the club, according to reports.

The Blues are preparing to be under new ownership within the coming days, just three months after they were put up for sale by Roman Abramovich.

An announcement of Boehly and his consortium's takeover is said to be imminent, with the Premier League and UK Government giving their respective 'green lights' for a sale to take place.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to the Evening Standard, Boehly will use the summer in order to devise a new recruitment strategy at the Blues for the future.

He is also believed to be 'relying' on club director Marina Granovskaia for the club's transfer activity in the upcoming window, with previous reports revealing she will remain at Stamford Bridge for the short-term.

Boehly is also ready to provide his support to boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of next season, with the American and his consortium believing that he is one of the 'very best' head coaches in world football.

Tuchel will also be given a transfer budget of around £200 million for the window, with the majority of the funds expected to be spent on the squad's defensive options.

IMAGO / PA Images

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde is set to be one of the club's first signings of the summer, with the Frenchman reportedly having a verbal agreement with the Blues.

Other reports have suggested that the club have already completed their player scouting, and all that is left to do now is finalise the transfers.

