Report: Todd Boehly Told to Use Chelsea Transfer Budget to Rebuild Defence

Prospective Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is set to be told that he should sue the majority of the summer transfer budget to rebuild Thomas Tuchel's defence, according to reports.The American-Swiss consortium have signed an agreement to take over from Roman Abramovich, with a deal set to be concluded by the end of May.

It has been reported that Thomas Tuchel is expected to be backed heavily this summer by Boehly once the Chelsea takeover is completed, with significant funds set to be available ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Daily Mail have now reported that Boehly will be told that the majority of these funds should be used to rebuild Chelsea's defence in the summer.

This comes as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are set to depart for La Liga at the end of the season, joining Real Madrid and Barcelona upon the expiry of their contracts at Chelsea.

Cesar Azpilicueta could also join the pair in Spain and move to Barcelona with Christensen, with it being reported that he had previously had a verbal agreement with the Spanish giants.

Marcos Alonso is also facing an uncertain future, meaning that Chelsea will need an overhaul of their defence in the summer.

As it stands, Thiago Silva, Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah are the only current defenders at the club who have not been linked with moves elsewhere.

It was previously revealed that Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe and Jose Giminez were on a transfer shortlist of defenders for Chelsea in the summer whilst Josko Gvardiol and Kalidou Koulibaly have recently been linked.

It remains to be seen as to who will join the club under Boehly's first summer transfer window, with it clear that the Blues need a defensive rebuild.

