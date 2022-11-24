Skip to main content
Report: Todd Boehly Yet To Rule Out Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is yet to rule out the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea are one of the clubs that have the financial means to afford the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, and the owner of the club Todd Boehly is a well documented fan of the Portuguese player.

Ronaldo had his contract terminated by Manchester United this week after his ruthless interview about the club with Piers Morgan, and his now a free agent. A free transfer may interest Chelsea.

The iconic striker would ideally like a move to a Champions League club if it is possible.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is now a free agent.

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is yet to rule out a move for free agent Cristiano Ronaldo, and he could be a target after the World Cup for Chelsea.

There was well documented interest in Ronaldo in the summer from Todd Boehly, which ultimately resulted in the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Early reports have suggested Graham Potter is also against the signing of the iconic striker, but Todd Boehly has reportedly refused to rule out the chances of signing him.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea could move for Cristiano Ronaldo after the World Cup.

Ronaldo is the only player without a club at the World Cup, and will have one eye on offers as he aims to win the tournament for his country.

Chelsea may come in, and if they do, with the Champions League football they possess, it could be something that really interests the mercurial striker on many levels.

