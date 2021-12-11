Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Report: Torino Keen on Loan Deal for Chelsea's Malang Sarr

Author:

Chelsea's Malang Sarr is a loan target for Serie A side Torino, according to reports. 

The Blues defender joined the west London club as a free agent last summer before heading to Porto on loan for the rest of the season. 

He has remained a part of Thomas Tuchel's squad for the current campaign and is now attracting interest from other European sides for his services. 

According to Santi Aouna via Twitter, Torino are believed to be keen on signing the Frenchman on loan in the January transfer window.

Sarr has only made four appearances in all competitions this season, with his Premier League debut for the club proving to be a highly impressive performance against Brentford.

He has also featured in both of the Blues' Carabao Cup ties against Aston Villa and Southampton, as well as their Champions League draw against Zenit St Petersburg during the week.

There is also believed to be interest from German clubs for his services for the rest of the season as well as other Italian sides, with AC Milan being another potential destination.

Chelsea have been struggling in their recent performances despite losing just one game since the end of September.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been affected by various injuries, with the absences of Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell having an effect on their defensive options.

At just 22-years-old Sarr has lots of potential and could still make his case at Chelsea, particularly if Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave at the end of the season.

