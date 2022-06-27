Report: Tottenham Aim To Secure A Deal For Chelsea Transfer Target Richarlison

Tottenham Hotspur are discussing a potential package deal with Everton for both Anthony Gordon and one of Thomas Tuchel's top targets this Summer in Richarlison.

Spurs are ramping up their interest in the Brazilian after it was announced they'd be fighting against Chelsea for his signature.

Richarlison at Goodison Park. IMAGO / News Images

The 25-year-old is attracting a lot of noise this transfer window and according to Sky Sports, the Toffees will be expecting an offer from the North London side, which now includes both forwards, in the coming week.

The expected deal could cost upward of £75 million and Richarlison's rumoured fee is around the £50 million mark, all in order to help balance the Merseysider's books.

Everton's number 7 is reportedly receptive to hearing out Tottenham as he looks to play Champions League football for the first time in his career.

Richarlison battling with Cesar Azpilicueta IMAGO / Sportimage

Antonio Conte has already made an impact across the market this Summer with three new signings in backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster, the left-wingback Ivan Perisic and the dominant midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Chelsea know their Premier League rival won't start messing around now and will need to put a serious offer on the table soon, if they plan on getting their man.

