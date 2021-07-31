Report: Tottenham, Crystal Palace and West Ham 'in Talks' with Chelsea Over Kurt Zouma as Club Prepare 'Big Offer'

Several Premier League clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Crystal Palace are in talks with Chelsea over signing Kurt Zouma, according to reports.

The defender is set to depart Stamford Bridge as Sevilla's Jules Kounde is being lined up for a move to London.

As per Julien Maynard, the three Premier League clubs are holding talks with Chelsea over their French defender.

The report continues to say that West Ham are ready to make a 'big offer' for Zouma, with it previously being reported that the 26-year-old has made it 'very clear' that east London would be his preferred destination.

Maynard goes on to admit that Sevilla are still an option as Chelsea look to include Zouma in a part exchange deal for Kounde, however this would be 'difficult to achieve', with the defender wanting to stay in London.

Tottenham are also an option for Zouma, however, they are targeting Atalanta central defender Cristian Romero as their primary target.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Crystal Palace have already done business with Chelsea twice this summer. First, the Eagles signed defender Marc Guehi on a permanent transfer before securing the loan move of midfielder Conor Gallagher.

With the Blues set to sign Kounde, Zouma will become surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

The Sevilla defender has a release clause worth €80 million in his contract but Chelsea are looking to secure his signature for less than this - offering Zouma in a cash plus player deal.

However, if Zouma opts to remain in England, the Blues could use his transfer fee to secure Kounde and with West Ham preparing a 'big offer', a deal could be wrapped up sooner rather than later.

