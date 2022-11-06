Skip to main content
Report: Tottenham Join Race For Chelsea Target Denzel Dumfries

Tottenham are set to join the race to sign Chelsea target Denzel Dumfries.

Right-back has become one of the most important and influential positions on the pitch in modern football, and it's a position both Inter Milan and Chelsea are desperately looking to strengthen.

The full-back problem at Spurs is evident for Antonio Conte, and he has spoken of the need to invest in the squad in the upcoming January transfer window. The problem at Chelsea is more of a back-up issue, but they still need a right-back.

Denzel Dumfries is a player Chelsea have interest in, but may now face competition from Spurs.

Tottenham have joined the race to sign Denzel Dumfries.

According to Calcio Mercato in Italy, Chelsea are set to face competition in their attempts to sign Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, as Tottenham have joined the race to sign the Dutch defender.

Antonio Conte worked with Dumfries during his time at Inter Milan, and also has good connections inside the club. This may make a transfer an easier prospect for Tottenham than Chelsea.

Chelsea have long standing interest in Denzel Dumfries.

Dumfries is also more likely to start every game at Spurs, whereas he may only be a back up to the brilliant Reece James at Chelsea, which may again be something that works against Chelsea.

Chelsea are still expected to push as they believe they need a right-back, and also have eyes on another Dutch full-back in Jeremie Frimpong. 

Denzel Dumfries is one to keep an eye on, as Chelsea continue their search.

