Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Tottenham Line Up Bid to Sign Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger

Author:

Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a bid to sign Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

The German international is out of contract at the end of the 2021/22 season and has received interest from several clubs across Europe, including the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

imago1008646383h

As per Football Insider, Tottenham have now joined the race for the defender, eyeing up a deal that would see him reunited with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

Pushes are reportedly being led at the north London club by managing director Fabio Paratici, who is eager on getting an early agreement between club and player in place.

Spurs are also reportedly willing to offer Rudiger a 'huge' salary, which seems to have been the problem stopping him signing a new contract with Chelsea.

Read More

The 28-year-old supposedly was after a contract worth £200,000 per week, which is £60,000 more than the west London side were willing to offer him.

imago1008782095h

It was previously reported, by Fabrizio Romano, that Rudiger had re-entered into contract talks with Chelsea for the first time in months.

However, despite this breakthrough, an agreement was still 'far from being reached'.

As a result, it has become increasingly speculated that Rudiger's departure from the club is imminent, and that this season will be his last in west London.

As such, Spurs are keen on joining the race for his signature, despite Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid currently being the favourites.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008782095h
Transfer News

Report: Tottenham Line Up Bid to Sign Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger

52 seconds ago
imago1008781743h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Delivers Trevoh Chalobah Injury Update

30 minutes ago
imago1008588761h
News

'Come on' - Jurgen Klopp Hits Out At Premier League Decision to Reject Chelsea's Request

1 hour ago
imago1008770147h
News

'Proud' - Christian Pulisic Makes Chelsea Admission After Covid-19 & Injury Problems

1 hour ago
imago1008782104h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Saúl Ñíguez for His Role in Chelsea's Draw With Wolves

2 hours ago
imago1008787163h
News

Revealed: Premier League Tell Chelsea Covid-19 Protocol for Fixture Postponement

2 hours ago
imago1008770093h
News

Why Thomas Tuchel Won't & Can't Close Cobham Training Ground Despite Rise in Chelsea Covid-19 Cases

2 hours ago
imago1008576691h
News

Chelsea Learn Fixture Schedule After Premier League Clubs Make Covid-19 Decision

2 hours ago