Report: Tottenham Line Up Bid to Sign Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger

Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a bid to sign Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

The German international is out of contract at the end of the 2021/22 season and has received interest from several clubs across Europe, including the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

IMAGO / PA Images

As per Football Insider, Tottenham have now joined the race for the defender, eyeing up a deal that would see him reunited with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

Pushes are reportedly being led at the north London club by managing director Fabio Paratici, who is eager on getting an early agreement between club and player in place.

Spurs are also reportedly willing to offer Rudiger a 'huge' salary, which seems to have been the problem stopping him signing a new contract with Chelsea.

The 28-year-old supposedly was after a contract worth £200,000 per week, which is £60,000 more than the west London side were willing to offer him.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It was previously reported, by Fabrizio Romano, that Rudiger had re-entered into contract talks with Chelsea for the first time in months.

However, despite this breakthrough, an agreement was still 'far from being reached'.

As a result, it has become increasingly speculated that Rudiger's departure from the club is imminent, and that this season will be his last in west London.

As such, Spurs are keen on joining the race for his signature, despite Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid currently being the favourites.

