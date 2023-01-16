Skip to main content
Report: Tottenham Pushing To Sign Chelsea Target Pedro Porro

Tottenham Hotspur are now actively pushing to try and sign Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon. Chelsea have well documented interest in the player.

Chelsea's search for a right-back is ongoing but they may not be able to get their hands on Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro if Tottenham continue to push for his signature.

Porro is open to a move away from Sporting Lisbon this summer and would be available for €45million which is his release clause.

Tottenham are currently leading the race for the player ahead of Chelsea.

Tottenham are now pushing to sign Pedro Porro amid interest from Chelsea.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are continuing to push for Pedro Porro this week and contacts are ongoing for the player.

Porro is keen on the move and open to joining Tottenham. Chelsea are yet to make a concrete approach for the player but do have genuine interest.

A right-back is a priority in January for Chelsea but the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk and their pursuit of Moises Caicedo may mean Pedro Porro's release clause is too expensive for them.

Josip Juranovic is another target for the club and is expected to be a bit cheaper and affordable for Chelsea.

If Spurs can hit the release clause price of €45million Sporting will have no choice to allow the player to leave, especially since he is ready to leave himself.

Porro has played for Manchester City in the past but never made a Premier League appearance. City have a buy-back clause but are unlikely to activate it at this time.

Tottenham lead the race and it is now in Chelsea's hands whether they want to change that.

