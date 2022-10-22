Report: Tottenham Ready To Bid For Chelsea Target Alessandro Bastoni

Antonio Conte knows Tottenham need to strengthen in the coming months, and he reportedly believes that defence is the position they need to sign a player in first. Conte has a good knowledge of Italian football, and specifically Inter Milan.

Bastoni is a player Chelsea internally like, and is certainly on the list of defenders they could look to sign or show interest in when it's time for Thiago Silva to hang up his boots at the club.

Tottenham may be about to make a bid, which could force Chelsea to fire up their interest.

Tottenham may be ready to bid for Alessandro Bastoni. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

According to Inter Live, Tottenham Hotspur may be about to step ahead of Chelsea and make a bid for Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan. Chelsea are looking for centre-backs to replace the ageing Thiago Silva, and Bastoni is a player of interest.

Bastoni has spoken publicly of Conte's involvement in his career, and how he made him a much better player during his time at Inter Milan. The relationship between Bastoni and Conte could be a deciding factor in the player's destination.

Chelsea may have to go on the offensive for Alessandro Bastoni. IMAGO / aal.photo

It is not known whether Chelsea will make a move if Tottenham do, as the club do have other players on their list of interested prospects. Milan Skriniar, Bastoni's team-mate, and Josko Gvardiol are two players Chelsea like.

Tottenham will invest in January, and it will be interesting to see if Bastoni is the player they invest in.

