Report: Tottenham Set To Rival Chelsea For Rafael Leao

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea are interested in Rafael Leao, and Tottenham Hotspur are set to rival the club for the AC Milan forward.

Rafael Leao impressed at times yesterday against Chelsea, but ultimately to no avail in the end as his side were thumped 3-0. Goals from Reece James, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana saw the win through.

Chelsea are interested in the player, and have already made a bid in the past for Leao, which was rejected by AC Milan. 

Chelsea's bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur are now set to join the race for the player, and rival Chelsea for his signature. The price tag will be over £100million.

Rafael Leao and Wesley Fofana

Rafael Leao in action against Chelsea.

According to Fabio Cordella, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Rafael Leao, and are ready to rival Chelsea for the players signature in the coming weeks. Chelsea have already had a bid rejected for Leao in the summer, and are expected to go back in.

Tottenham have interest in Leao themselves. Leao is a hot topic in Europe at the moment, and a lot of top clubs are interested in bringing the Portuguese winger into their club in January or the summer.

Rafael Leao

Tottenham and Chelsea want Rafael Leao.

Leao showed quality last night against Reece James, but also showed no willingness to track back at times as the Chelsea full-back marauded forward. In the Premier League, players are required to be as good off the ball as on the ball, especially for a team lie Antonio Conte's Spurs.

Both clubs have an interest, and it will be interesting to see who bids first.

