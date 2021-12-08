Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Tottenham to Make 'Strong Proposal' for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

Author:

Chelsea's rivals Tottenham Hotspur are set to make a 'strong proposal' for Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

The Blues defender is looking likely to leave the club at the end of the season with his contract set to expire after five years at the club.

Speculation over his future in west London has attracted interest from clubs around Europe, with Chelsea's city rivals believed to be a club interested in signing him.

imago1008389486h

According to Eurosport, Tottenham are 'putting forward a strong proposal' for the German international.

This comes after reports that the defender is 'almost certain' to leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

Rudiger is able to sign a pre-contract deal with a new club come January, with the Blues sweating over his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Read More

imago1008453092h

There were reports that Spanish giants Real Madrid were stepping up their efforts in pursuit of the German.

There are other reports stating that Rudiger wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, but took his last contract offer - €8.5 million a season - as 'a slap in the face'.

However, Rudiger has confirmed that he is happy at the club as he said: "For now I am only concentrating on what is happening right now. I owe that to the club, the coach and the team.

"I’m currently only focused on Chelsea. We’ll see what happens."

Chelsea face a defensive contract crisis as fellow centre-backs Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are also out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008211863h
Transfer News

Report: Tottenham to Make 'Strong Proposal' For Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

35 seconds ago
imago1008432916h
News

'We do Not Have a Structural or Behavioural Problem' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Chelsea's Mistakes

45 minutes ago
imago1007585106h (1)
News

'A Huge Setback' - Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Mateo Kovacic

1 hour ago
imago1008213166h
News

'He Struggled a Bit With Intensity' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Saul Niguez's Chelsea Career

2 hours ago
Christensen x Sarr
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Keen on Chelsea Duo Ahead of Transfer Window

3 hours ago
imago1008208983h
News

Chalobah, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic: The Chelsea Fitness News for Zenit St Petersburg Clash

3 hours ago
imago1008432916h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Staying Positive Depsite Injury Crisis

11 hours ago
imago1008453112h
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reveals Honest Conversations With Thomas Tuchel Regarding Chelsea Playing Time

12 hours ago