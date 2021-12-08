Report: Tottenham to Make 'Strong Proposal' for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea's rivals Tottenham Hotspur are set to make a 'strong proposal' for Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

The Blues defender is looking likely to leave the club at the end of the season with his contract set to expire after five years at the club.

Speculation over his future in west London has attracted interest from clubs around Europe, with Chelsea's city rivals believed to be a club interested in signing him.

According to Eurosport, Tottenham are 'putting forward a strong proposal' for the German international.

This comes after reports that the defender is 'almost certain' to leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

Rudiger is able to sign a pre-contract deal with a new club come January, with the Blues sweating over his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

There were reports that Spanish giants Real Madrid were stepping up their efforts in pursuit of the German.

There are other reports stating that Rudiger wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, but took his last contract offer - €8.5 million a season - as 'a slap in the face'.

However, Rudiger has confirmed that he is happy at the club as he said: "For now I am only concentrating on what is happening right now. I owe that to the club, the coach and the team.

"I’m currently only focused on Chelsea. We’ll see what happens."

Chelsea face a defensive contract crisis as fellow centre-backs Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are also out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

