Report: Transfer Of Wesley Fofana Would Be 'Extremely Difficult' This Summer

Following reports of their interest on Tuesday, speculation surrounding a potential move for Leicester City's Wesley Fofana has been scuppered by a report from Ben Jacobs.

It is not a secret that Chelsea are in the market for multiple enter-backs this summer. Their latest rumored target is Wesley Fofana, though reports have touched on how difficult this transfer would be to make happen. 

Wesley Fofana

Late Tuesday evening, CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs discussed the circumstances surrounding the French defender and his future. Though he has not ruled out this potential transfer, his insight into it will certainly not fill Chelsea fans with much hope. 

He states that it would be 'extremely difficult' for the west London club to close this transfer this summer. Manager Brendan Rodgers is desperate to keep him and build his defense around him, following his return to full fitness from a broken leg last preseason. 

Wesley Fofana

Leicester City are said to not be willing to entertain offers for the 21-year-old that are below £70 million, with his price tag having the potential to be substantially higher. 

The Frenchman recently extended his contract with the Foxes, another factor that would lead to his fee being astronomical. The club has not received any inquiries for the defender yet, from Chelsea or any other club. 

Wesley Fofana Antonio Rudiger

While this transfer would likely prove to be both costly and challenging, the money is certainly there for it should Chelsea desire to pursue it. Fofana has experience playing in England and could slot seamlessly into Thomas Tuchel's backline for the foreseeable future.

