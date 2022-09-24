Report: Trevoh Chalobah Could Leave Chelsea In January

Trevoh Chalobah has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in recent times, and that may be about to become a reality if his situation doesn't change before January.

The defender has struggled for game time recently, and with Chelsea signing two defenders for big money this summer and looking to buy a third in Josko Gvardiol or Milan Skriniar, Chalobah feels his future could lie elsewhere.

Things could change between now and January,. but at the moment, Trevoh Chalobah is likely to leave.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah could leave Chelsea in January if the situation surrounding his game time does not change. The defender has seen limited game time this season and for some parts of last season, and could look elsewhere for what he wants.

Chalobah broke into the first team under Thomas Tuchel last season, but fell out of favour. Things could change under Graham Potter, but that is unlikely to happen.

Chelsea contemplated letting the defender leave in the summer, but in the end decided against it. RB Leipzig and AC Milan had an interest in the player, but nothing materialised.

Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing Chalobah to Roma, and that could be an interesting prospect for the young man.

