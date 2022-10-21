Report: Trevoh Chalobah's Situation At Chelsea Has Changed

The rumour mill three weeks ago had Trevoh Chalobah walking out the door at Chelsea, to join either AC Milan or another club. Chalobah looked out of favour, and there did not seem to be a way back into the line-up for him.

Things now seem to have changed drastically with Graham Potter adoring the young English centre-back. Chelsea are still unbeaten in 30 games with Chalobah in the team, and will be hoping to extend that against Manchester United.

Chalobah now looks set to stay at Chelsea, against all the odds.

Trevoh Chalobah's Chelsea situation has changed. IMAGO / News Images

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the situation for Chalobah at Chelsea has changed drastically. Lack of game time meant the player was looking for situations that worked for him elsewhere, but the recent run of games in the team has changed things.

Chalobah has become a regular starter since Wesley Fofana's injury against AC Milan, and is showing no signs of slowing down. His unbeaten record surely helps proceedings too.

Speaking about Chalobah in his pre-match press conference before Manchester United, Graham Potter had this to say.

“Very impressed, from day one: he’s a bit of a soldier”.

“He wasn't in the start for the first couple of games but acted perfectly. Very focused on his football and helping the team”.

Trevoh Chalobah is now expected to stay at Chelsea in January, and fight for his place under Graham Potter.

