Report: Tuchel Desperate to Hold Onto Rudiger After Defender Rejects Chelsea's Latest Contract Offer

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is desperate to hold onto star centre-back Antonio Rudiger who recently turned down the latest contract offered to him by the club, according to reports.

The German defender, whose contract runs out at the end of the season, has been speculated with a departure from the west London club, with the likes of Real Madrid interested.

Since January however, Rudiger has been linked more and more with a stay at Stamford Bridge.

As reported by the Mail Online, Rudiger has rejected his club's most recent contract extension offer that would see him earn around £200,000-per-week.

The player originally rejected an offer worth £140,000-per-week as he was eyeing up a contract worth £200,000-per-week.

However, since this new report has emerged, it is now being reported that the Germany international is looking to earn £225,000-per-week, which is over double the amount he currently earns.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is desperate to keep Rudiger at the club, well aware of what he brings to his side's defensive line.

Positive news has already come this season for Chelsea fans with Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah both signing contract extensions in west London that will see them at the club next season.

Tuchel's attention now lies on keeping a hold of Rudiger, since Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are both expected to leave the club in the summer.

Barcelona are reported to be interested in both defenders, but Chelsea are still looking to convince the pair to sign contract extensions.

