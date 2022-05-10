Skip to main content

Report: Tuchel Eyeing Two Top Quality Centre-Backs as Rice Move Reconsidered at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is eyeing two 'top quality centre-backs' this summer as Chelsea are reconsidering making a move for West Ham United's Declan Rice, according to reports.

This comes as it has been reported that Tuchel is expected to be backed heavily this summer by Todd Boehly once the Chelsea takeover is completed, with significant funds set to be available ahead of the summer transfer window.

As per the Evening Standard, the priority for Chelsea is to bring in two top quality centre-backs.

This comes after Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are set to depart at the expiry of their contracts, whilst Cesar Azpilicueta could still leave the club despite having his deal extended.

Boehly is set to be told that he should use the majority of the summer transfer budget to rebuild the defence, with Tuchel targeting two central defenders.

It was previously revealed that Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe and Jose Giminez were on a transfer shortlist of defenders for Chelsea in the summer whilst Josko Gvardiol and Kalidou Koulibaly have recently been linked.

The report by the Standard continues to report that Rice has been seen as a long term midfield option and could be reconsidered depending on the future of Conor Gallagher.

Chelsea believed that signing Rice could block the path for Gallagher, who is set to return after a loan spell at Crystal Palace.

It remains to be seen as to what will happen in the summer transfer window but things will become clearer once a takeover is complete.

