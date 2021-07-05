Report: Thomas Tuchel is a Fan of Chelsea-Linked Defender Marquinhos

The pair worked together in Paris and could be set to link-up once more in London.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel likes Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil defender Marquinhos amid Chelsea's interest in the defender, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to London this summer as his former manager looks to add to Chelsea's Champions League winning squad ahead of the new season.

According to The Mirror, Blues boss Tuchel likes Marquinhos and could be looking to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

It was claimed Chelsea would attempt to bolster their centre-back options if Antonio Rudiger left the club this summer as the German Rudiger previously rejected talks of a new contract with Chelsea, prior to the European Championship.

Thomas Tuchel has previously worked with Marquinhos during his two year spell in Paris and it has been claimed that the German is a huge admirer of his former player.

Marquinhos formed a formidable partnership with Thiago Silva at PSG before Silva's move to Chelsea last summer and the defensive pair are impressive when playing together for Brazil, earning their way into the Copa America semi-final this summer.

Silva has been full of praise for his countryman, fuelling the rumours of a possible move to Chelsea for Marquinhos.

What did Thiago Silva say?

Speaking to the press in Brazil, Silva said: “I played with him for seven years, he taught me a lot even if he was younger than me.

“He is very intelligent. He is a player who is in the top 3 defenders in the world; he does things that players of his age don’t usually do.”

What has Tuchel said about Marquinhos?

Speaking to Ligue1.com last year, Tuchel was full of praise for his former player.

He said: "He has all the qualities to play in midfield, and has a worker's mentality. He can help the defenders and the forwards at the same time. It's important that he's close to everybody as he's the boss.

"Marqui covers more ground than anybody else in the team and is valuable in the counter-pressing.

"If 'Marqui' needs to play at the back, then he will, but he has proven his ability in midfield, he can really push the team to its best level.

"He did that several times last season [2019/20], notably during the 'Final 8' [UEFA Champions League] in Portugal. He scored against Atalanta and Leipzig. He is exceptional."

