Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes January Transfer Request to Chelsea to Take Pressure Off Romelu Lukaku

    Author:

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made a transfer request for the window in January for another striker to take the pressure off Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

    The Belgian international joined Chelsea in August 2021 for a fee of £97.5 million, which saw him become the Blues' starting striker.

    After scoring four goals in his first four appearances for the west London side, Lukaku has struggled in front of goal in more recent appearances after being heavily man marked by opposition defences.

    sipa_35188438 (1)

    As per the Transfer Window Podcast, Tuchel has informed Chelsea's board that he wants to land another centre forward in the upcoming January transfer window.

    "It is our information that he (Tuchel) has requested from the club that they recruit a striker in the January window," said McGarry.

    Read More

    "From what I’m told, there is no definite shortlist that’s been formulated as yet, but you can see the point that they’ve been heavily reliant on Lukaku in such a short space of time since he arrived back at the club for his second spell.

    sipa_35001722

    "This has been significantly influenced now as well by the fact Romelu Lukaku will miss at least two games but maybe up to a month in the coming weeks, as well as Timo Werner being out as well."

    Both Lukaku and Werner picked up injuries in the last two weeks putting them out of action for a little while.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35188438 (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes January Transfer Request to Chelsea to Take Pressure Off Romelu Lukaku

    12 seconds ago
    sipa_35664927
    News

    'The Group is Doing an Amazing Job' - Jorginho Praises Quality of Chelsea Squad After Newcastle Win

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35835966
    News

    'Super Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea's Victory at Newcastle

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35836541
    News

    'He's Amazing With Both Feet' - Jorginho Praises Reece James After Newcastle Goals

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35664927 (1)
    News

    Jorginho Sets Premier League Record After Penalty Against Newcastle

    1 hour ago
    Mase Mount
    News

    Mason Mount Confirms He Does Not Have COVID-19 Following Newcastle Absence

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35834669
    News

    Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Following Chelsea's Victory in Newcastle

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35834539
    Match Coverage

    5 Things Learned: Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League

    2 hours ago