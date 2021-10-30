Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes January Transfer Request to Chelsea to Take Pressure Off Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made a transfer request for the window in January for another striker to take the pressure off Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The Belgian international joined Chelsea in August 2021 for a fee of £97.5 million, which saw him become the Blues' starting striker.

After scoring four goals in his first four appearances for the west London side, Lukaku has struggled in front of goal in more recent appearances after being heavily man marked by opposition defences.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

As per the Transfer Window Podcast, Tuchel has informed Chelsea's board that he wants to land another centre forward in the upcoming January transfer window.

"It is our information that he (Tuchel) has requested from the club that they recruit a striker in the January window," said McGarry.

"From what I’m told, there is no definite shortlist that’s been formulated as yet, but you can see the point that they’ve been heavily reliant on Lukaku in such a short space of time since he arrived back at the club for his second spell.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"This has been significantly influenced now as well by the fact Romelu Lukaku will miss at least two games but maybe up to a month in the coming weeks, as well as Timo Werner being out as well."

Both Lukaku and Werner picked up injuries in the last two weeks putting them out of action for a little while.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube