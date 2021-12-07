Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes Decision Over Hakim Ziyech & Timo Werner's Chelsea Futures

Thomas Tuchel is not willing to let either Hakim Ziyech or Timo Werner to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The duo have been linked with a switch away in the New Year with Barcelona heavily speculated to be interested in the Chelsea attackers.

It has been previously claimed by reports in Spain that the Blues would consider letting the pair leave but that would depend on Barcelona's Champions League progression.

But a fresh claim from Sport, via Sport Witness, now states that ‘everything would have stopped for now’ due to Tuchel not wanting to weaken his squad midway through this season.

The Chelsea boss 'commands a lot' and wants a large squad to select from for the second half of the campaign which means he isn't ready to give the green light

Ziyech sent Tuchel a message over his game time last week, saying: "I think I'm one of Chelsea's best eleven. But a manager chooses his team game by game, and he decides what he needs.

"It's up to me to show him that I should be playing, and I think I'm on the right track now."

While Werner has returned from injury and will now be vying, alongside Ziyech, for a spot in the Chelsea front three with Tuchel having a fully fit front line at his disposal for the festive period.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will look to bring in any reinforcements in January. Jules Kounde could be o

