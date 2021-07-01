Report: Tuchel Set to be Backed By Abramovich in Market

The Blues boss is looking to add to his squad

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is set to be backed by owner Roman Abramovich in the transfer market, according to reports.

The Blues have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland whilst it is believed that a price of £150 million would be required to lure wonderkid Haaland to Stamford Bridge.

According to The Guardian, after winning the Champions League in his first season at the club, Chelsea boss Tuchel will be backed by Abramovich in the market.

Thomas Tuchel will be backed in this summer's transfer window Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

It has previously been reported that the club believe they can compete with anyone for top signings due to the vast resources available whilst the Chelsea prepare for another major recruitment drive.

Chelsea's Champions League win has given the club an advantage over their rivals by swelling the Blues' bank balance and increasing the club's reputation.

Last summer saw the recruitment of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy and the spending is not set to stop there.



Chelsea's Champions League win has boosted the Blues bank account Photo by EFE/Carlos Garcia/Sipa USA

Declan Rice has been linked with a return to Chelsea, after being released as a 14-year-old and is keen to reunite with best friend Mason Mount at Stamford Bridge.

Furthermore, Chelsea have made a striker their 'main priority' this summer as they look to Haaland, with Tottenham striker Harry Kane also on the Blues' shortlist.

The Blues have also been linked with Italy star Leonardo Spinazzola, who has looked impressive at Euro 2020.

Declan Rice is the next in a long list of names linked with a summer switch to Chelsea. Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

