Report: Tuchel Wants to See Kenedy Before Making Decision On Chelsea Future

Report: Thomas Tuchel Wants to See Chelsea Loanee in Training Before Making Decision On Future

A surprise contender to make the first-team squad next season?
Chelsea winger Kenedy won't have his future at the club decided until Thomas Tuchel has seen him train, according to reports in Spain.

The 25-year-old spent the season on loan at Granada and bagged eight goals and six assists in 44 appearances for the Spanish side. 

Now he is set to return to west London this summer but his future at the club remains unclear.

But Spanish outlet Super Deporte have provided an update on the Brazilian's future.

They claim Valencia are keen on Kenedy and their manager José Bordalás has made a 'personal request' to his club to try to sign the Chelsea star. 

Granada have also made an approach to Chelsea to try to keep hold of the 25-year-old next season but it has been turned down. 

But why? Tuchel reportedly wants to keep hold of Kenedy and see him in training before deciding his future - whether that is at Chelsea or elsewhere.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

