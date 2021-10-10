Report: Two Clubs 'Showed Interest' in Andreas Christensen Amid Chelsea Contract Renewal

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen had two clubs interested in signing the Danish international but is set to sign a new contract with Chelsea, according to reports.

The 25-year-old's contract is up at the end of the season but he is set to remain at the club.

As per Fabrizio Romano, two clubs were interested in signing the defender but he has opted to stay at Chelsea.

Christensen is said to be pleased with the 'big role' he plays at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel and has previously heaped praise upon the Blues boss.

The clubs interested have not been named but it is sure to be two top teams in Europe due to the Dane's impressive form this season.

Christensen has spoke fondly of Tuchel as he said: I know Thomas Tuchel believes in me. I have also played a big role since he came (to Chelsea)."

The Dane previously struggled for game time under former boss Frank Lampard and was considering his future but since the introduction of the German, who went on to help Chelsea lift the Champions League, Christensen believes his future is at Stamford Bridge.

He continued: “It’s hard to say how things will end up. There is a lot of talk. I will not say too much, but I think it looks good. I am happy to be at Chelsea”.



News of a contract extension comes as a boost for the Blues whilst fellow defender Antonio Rudiger could be set for a departure, reportedly wanting a new challenge next season.

