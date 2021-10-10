    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Two Clubs 'Showed Interest' in Andreas Christensen Amid Chelsea Contract Renewal

    Staying at Chelsea despite interest.
    Author:

    Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen had two clubs interested in signing the Danish international but is set to sign a new contract with Chelsea, according to reports.

    The 25-year-old's contract is up at the end of the season but he is set to remain at the club.

    As per Fabrizio Romano, two clubs were interested in signing the defender but he has opted to stay at Chelsea.

    sipa_35323340

    Christensen is said to be pleased with the 'big role' he plays at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel and has previously heaped praise upon the Blues boss.

    The clubs interested have not been named but it is sure to be two top teams in Europe due to the Dane's impressive form this season.

    Christensen has spoke fondly of Tuchel as he said: I know Thomas Tuchel believes in me. I have also played a big role since he came (to Chelsea)."

    The Dane previously struggled for game time under former boss Frank Lampard and was considering his future but since the introduction of the German, who went on to help Chelsea lift the Champions League, Christensen believes his future is at Stamford Bridge.

    sipa_35322507

    He continued: “It’s hard to say how things will end up. There is a lot of talk. I will not say too much, but I think it looks good. I am happy to be at Chelsea”.

    News of a contract extension comes as a boost for the Blues whilst fellow defender Antonio Rudiger could be set for a departure, reportedly wanting a new challenge next season.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35324136
    Transfer News

    Report: Two Clubs 'Showed Interest' in Andreas Christensen Amid Chelsea Contract Renewal

    36 seconds ago
    sipa_35324216
    Transfer News

    Report: Rudiger Offered Contract Worth €11M By Chelsea

    10 minutes ago
    sipa_35373793 (3)
    Transfer News

    Report: Antionio Rudiger Wants 'One More Step' in Career Amid Real Madrid Interest

    44 minutes ago
    sipa_35236754 (1)
    News

    'It's Incredible' - Kai Havertz Shares Delight With Chelsea Chant

    1 hour ago
    Tuchel confused
    News

    Thomas Tuchel's Honest Admission on Juventus & Man City Loss

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35324136
    News

    Report: Andreas Christensen Has 'Agreement in Place' to Extend Chelsea Contract

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35283450
    Transfer News

    Report: How Long Chelsea Have Been Interested in Sevilla's Jules Kounde

    2 hours ago
    Tuchel cover 1
    News

    Revealed: The Coaches That Inspired Thomas Tuchel Throughout His Career

    15 hours ago