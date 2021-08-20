August 20, 2021
Report: Two Players Who Thomas Tuchel Gave Green Light to Leave Near Chelsea Exits

Two more are set to leave.
Two stars who were told they could leave Chelsea this summer are nearing exits, according to reports.

Their transfer activity is starting to get busy. Although the club have only made two signings - the club-record arrival of Romelu Lukaku and the signing of Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer, there has been plenty of outgoings. 

With over a week to go until the transfer window closes more are expected to depart the doors at Stamford Bridge. Tuchel is starting to shape his squad to offload the fringe players who are surplus to requirements.

The Guardian, he has informed four players that their services are no longer needed. Tiemoue Bakayoko, Davide Zappacosta, Ross Barkley, and Danny Drinkwater have all been given the green light to depart this summer. 

And there has been updates provided on the futures of Bakayoko and Zappacosta. 

Bakayoko held a 'positive meeting' as per reports in Italy and is prepared to lower his wage demands from €3 million down to €2.5 million to make a deal slightly easier for the Rossoneri. A deal is yet to be agreed but a return is getting closer. 

Meanwhile Zappacosta is nearing in a return to Italy also. Fiorentina are closing in on his arrival. Alfredo Pedulla reports Fiorentina and Chelsea have found an agreement for the wing-back. 

It will be a pleasant sight for Tuchel to see players leaving Cobham after handling 42 players during pre-season, a number which proved challenging to manage.

