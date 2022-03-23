Skip to main content
Report: Two Premier League Rivals in Race for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

Two of Chelsea's Premier League rivals are looking at Antonio Rudiger's situation at the club, according to reports. 

The Blues' man is one of the most important players in the side, joining from Serie A club Roma in the summer of 2017. 

However his contract at the west London side is set to expire at the end of the season, with clubs having a long standing interest in the centre-back. 

imago1010677448h

According to Sky Sports News, two of Chelsea's Premier League rivals are interested in potentially signing Rudiger in the summer transfer window.

One of these sides is thought to be Manchester United, with their current manager Ralf Rangnick said to be a 'long-term admirer' of the German international.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report also says that Italian giants Juventus have proposed a deal to sign the centre-back, with Real Madrid and PSG keeping in touch with the player's representatives over a potential move.

Despite all the news surrounding his future at the World and European Champions, Rudiger will make a decision in the summer and will remain focused on the rest of the season as Chelsea look to compete on various fronts until the end of the campaign.

imago1010407043h

Since joining nearly five years ago, the German defender has made 191 appearances for the club in all competitions, with ten goals and seven assists to his name.

Reports in February suggested that Chelsea are willing to offer close to his salary demands in order to keep him at the club, but there is now uncertainty over whether he will extend his stay due to the club's current takeover process.

imago1010656856h
