Report: Valencia Keep Close Eye on Chelsea Winger Kenedy Ahead of Potential Summer Move

Chelsea winger Kenedy has caught the eye of Valencia as they eye up replacements for a couple of their loan players, according to reports.

The Brazilian wide player spent the first half of the season away on loan at Flamengo before being recalled by Thomas Tuchel in the absence of wing-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

Since being recalled however, he hasn't featured yet under Tuchel and it is likely that he won't be in west London from summer onwards.

As reported by El Desmarque, via Sport Witness, Valencia are looking for a replacement for current loan stars Bryan Gil and Helder Costa.

The pair's loan deals expire in the summer and the Spanish side would like a permanent replacement.

The report goes on to state that keeping hold of the pair will be difficult considering the funds involved and therefore Kenedy is one of a number of possible options.

Valencia reportedly 'enquired' about the Brazilian last summer and he has 'not been forgetten' by the struggling Spanish side.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted Kenedy has a 'huge opportunity' now to make his mark at a big club since being recalled by Chelsea.

He went on to say that the European champions will do all they can to support his growth amid interest from a number of teams.

”Kenedy is back and I’m very happy about it so this is huge. A huge opportunity for him to make his mark at this club and in this team. We will try now from today on to push and support him as good as we can.”

