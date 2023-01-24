Skip to main content
Report: 'Very Good Chance' Malo Gusto Joins Chelsea

IMAGO / Colorsport

Report: 'Very Good Chance' Malo Gusto Joins Chelsea

Reports are emerging that claim Lyon defender Malo Gusto is likely on his way to Chelsea.

The spending spree under Todd Boehly shows no sign of slowing down. Reports have emerged in recent weeks that Chelsea are looking for a younger, quality backup for Reece James and it appears Malo Gusto may be their primary target. 

According to Santi Aouna, there is a 'very good chance' that the young Frenchman makes the move to Stamford Bridge. This aligns with similar reporting on Monday that all seem to think there is a good chance of this transfer happening. 

Malo Gusto

The Blues have reportedly offered the defender a 6-and-a-half year deal should a fee be agreed between the two clubs, with personal terms likely a formality if they have not already been agreed upon.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This sudden flurry of interest seems to be at the urging of Graham Potter who reportedly 'desires' that this transfer happen. Lyon will be desperate to keep him but reportedly would consider sanctioning his exit this coming summer.

Malo Gusto

Given Reece James's injury issues in recent years and his importance to the squad, his backup must be talented enough to step in without too much of a drop-off. Chelsea must invest in this position and it appears they recognize this. 

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Enzo Fernandez's Entourage Are Anticipating A Chelsea Bid

By Dylan McBennett
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Tell Chelsea Target Malo Gusto To Wait

By Dylan McBennett
Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Continue To Follow Denzel Dumfries

By Dylan McBennett
Amadou Onana & Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Anthony Gordon & Amadou Onana

By Dylan McBennett
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Agree Personal Terms With Malo Gusto

By Dylan McBennett
David Raya
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target David Raya Will Not Sign New Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Alexis Mac Allister
Transfer News

Report: Alexis Mac Allister Is A Potential Target For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea To Rival Arsenal For Declan Rice In The Summer

By Dylan McBennett