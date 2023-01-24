Report: 'Very Good Chance' Malo Gusto Joins Chelsea

The spending spree under Todd Boehly shows no sign of slowing down. Reports have emerged in recent weeks that Chelsea are looking for a younger, quality backup for Reece James and it appears Malo Gusto may be their primary target.

According to Santi Aouna, there is a 'very good chance' that the young Frenchman makes the move to Stamford Bridge. This aligns with similar reporting on Monday that all seem to think there is a good chance of this transfer happening.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

The Blues have reportedly offered the defender a 6-and-a-half year deal should a fee be agreed between the two clubs, with personal terms likely a formality if they have not already been agreed upon.

This sudden flurry of interest seems to be at the urging of Graham Potter who reportedly 'desires' that this transfer happen. Lyon will be desperate to keep him but reportedly would consider sanctioning his exit this coming summer.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Given Reece James's injury issues in recent years and his importance to the squad, his backup must be talented enough to step in without too much of a drop-off. Chelsea must invest in this position and it appears they recognize this.

Read More Chelsea Stories: