Report: Wednesday Potentially 'Key' In Aubameyang Deal

With their potential deal for Barcelona's Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang set to go down to the wire, Wednesday could be a crucial day for Chelsea and their pursuit of the striker.

Following the departure of Romelu Lukaku on loan back to Italy, Chelsea have identified Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang as a short-term answer to their goal-scoring issue. 

Thomas Tuchel and Aubameyang have enjoyed multiple successful years in the past at Borussia Dortmund and appear keen to work together again at Stamford Bridge.

The Gabonese striker joined Barcelona for free in January but they are willing to offload him for a profit this summer in a bid to steady their current financial situation. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

This deal is beginning to drag as the window nears its end, but Wednesday could be crucial to the completion of this deal according to Samuel Marsden

Marsden claims that Wednesday should be 'key' for this widely rumored move. There was a meeting between the two clubs on Tuesday but it was not as conducive to closing the deal as they had hoped.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Despite the end of the window drawing near, all parties reportedly still expect this deal to be sorted out before it slams shut. Personal terms are not thought to be an issue and Aubameyang seemingly has no issues himself joining a rival of Arsenal, a club he captained. 

