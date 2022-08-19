Report: Wesley Fofana Left Out Of Leicester City's Next Matchday Squad

Brendan Rodgers has been stuck on a loop repeating that the Chelsea transfer target is not for sale, but it is getting increasingly obvious that they may no longer have a choice.

Wesley Fofana has been pushing for a move away from Leicester since the news of Thomas Tuchel's interest broke a few weeks ago with the Foxes pressing back at every turn.

Fofana and Rodgers sharing a handshake after the match versus Chelsea in 2021. IMAGO / Action Plus

The Blues have already had two previous bids for the centre back rejected by the club and have been preparing a third and final offer across the past week, despite Rodgers once again reiterating that they will not be parting with the Frenchman this Summer during his pre-match press conference.

Now the latest report from The Athletic journalist Rob Tanner, has claimed that the head coach is set to leave the 21-year-old out of his matchday squad to face Southampton on Saturday, per the request of the defender himself.

This makes it even more difficult for Leicester to hold onto their man, as he keeps making his disinterest in his current side blatantly obvious to both his teammates and supporters.

Thiago Silva helping out Fofana during the FA Cup final. IMAGO / PA Images

On the other hand, it is a good sign for fans of the West London club who soon, may finally be able to put this chaotic transfer window behind them.

Read More Chelsea News