Skip to main content

Report: Wesley Fofana Left Out Of Leicester City's Next Matchday Squad

Brendan Rodgers has been stuck on a loop repeating that the Chelsea transfer target is not for sale, but it is getting increasingly obvious that they may no longer have a choice. 

Wesley Fofana has been pushing for a move away from Leicester since the news of Thomas Tuchel's interest broke a few weeks ago with the Foxes pressing back at every turn. 

Wesley Fofana and Brendan Rodgers

Fofana and Rodgers sharing a handshake after the match versus Chelsea in 2021. 

The Blues have already had two previous bids for the centre back rejected by the club and have been preparing a third and final offer across the past week, despite Rodgers once again reiterating that they will not be parting with the Frenchman this Summer during his pre-match press conference. 

Now the latest report from The Athletic journalist Rob Tanner, has claimed that the head coach is set to leave the 21-year-old out of his matchday squad to face Southampton on Saturday, per the request of the defender himself.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This makes it even more difficult for Leicester to hold onto their man, as he keeps making his disinterest in his current side blatantly obvious to both his teammates and supporters. 

Thiago Silva and Wesley Fofana

Thiago Silva helping out Fofana during the FA Cup final. 

On the other hand, it is a good sign for fans of the West London club who soon, may finally be able to put this chaotic transfer window behind them. 

Read More Chelsea News

Todd Boehly
News

Financial Expert Gives His Thoughts on Todd Boehly’s ‘NFL-Style’ Contracts Set to Be Introduced at Chelsea

By Charlie Webb
Rodrigo
Match Coverage

Why Chelsea Would Choose Rodrigo If They Could Sign One Player From Leeds United

By Connor Dossi-White
Christian Pulisic and Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Hopeful Over Signing Christian Pulisic From Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Edging Closer To Chelsea Move

By Luka Foley
Emerson and Messi
Transfer News

Report: Emerson Wants A Pay Rise Should He Leave Chelsea For West Ham

By Melissa Edwards
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Edges Closer To Chelsea Move After A 'Positive' Meeting

By Connor Dossi-White
Trevoh Chalobah
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Has Started To Show Interest In Chelsea Defender Trevoh Chalobah

By Connor Dossi-White
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Features/Opinions

Opinion: What Would Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Bring To Chelsea

By Kieran Neller