Report: Wesley Fofana Pushing Leicester City As Chelsea Pursuit Continues

Chelsea have been chasing the signature of Leicester City's Wesley Fofana for weeks now, and the centre half is getting restless.

The Blues have already had two bids for the defender rejected out of hand by the Foxes, and reports from the past few days have claimed they are preparing to send in a third and final offer before the week is over.

Fofana in action last weekend. IMAGO / Action Plus

Thomas Tuchel has been firm on his stance, since the transfer window opened, that his squad needs another centre back with the German not satisfied with the single recruitment of Kalidou Koulibaly, following the exits of both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Multiple pursuits have broken down across the summer including that of Manchester City's Nathan Ake and Sevilla's Jules Kounde, and it doesn't seem to be getting any easier with Leicester determined to keep the Frenchman.

The latest update on the situation from Standard Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella, has alleged that the West Londoners are expected to take their interest 'to the wire', as the 21-year-old tries to persuade his current club to drop their asking price.

Fofana dealing with Gabriel Martinelli. IMAGO / Action Plus

A tough few months of player chasing will come to an end on 1 September but it is really anyone's guess on whether Tuchel will get what he wants.

