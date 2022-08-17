Skip to main content

Report: Wesley Fofana Tells Leicester City He Desires To Leave

Heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, it appears Leicester City's Wesley Fofana is keen on the idea and has let his club know in a bid to force the transfer through.

To deal with the departure of many first-team defenders, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has prioritized defensive additions this summer. He has brought in names such as Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella and is attempting to bring in one more.

According to various reports throughout the last few weeks, the Blues are heavily pursuing Leicester City's Wesley Fofana. The player himself is said to be enthused by the possibility of moving to Stamford Bridge and has now told his club as much following multiple rejected bids.

Wesley Fofana

Jacob Steinberg reported on the latest happenings surrounding this transfer earlier this week. He reported that the Frenchman has vocalized his desire to depart the King Power this summer.

Chelsea are currently mulling over whether they want to make the 21-year-old the most expensive defender in history. This might be something they have to do, seeing as the Foxes are holding out for a figure of around £85 million to part with the defender.

Wesley Fofana

Manager Brendan Rodgers is desperate to keep Fofana beyond this summer. Leicester are more open to offers for him next summer, something they indicate to him upon the renewal of his contract.

Sources indicated to Steinberg that Chelsea will eventually meet the asking price, so movement on this transfer seems likely before the window closes. 

