Report: West Brom Set to Make Move for Trevoh Chalobah This Summer

West Bromwich Albion are lining up a move for Chelsea academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah, according to reports.

The youngster spent last season on loan at FC Lorient where he impressed as the French club survived relegation.

As per freelance journalist Pete O'Rourke, the Englishman could be set to return to England and head out on loan to West Brom next season.

Chalobah impressed on loan at Lorient last season Photo Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Chalobah has been at Chelsea since 2007, winning the UEFA Youth League in 2015/16, FA Youth Cup in 2015/16 and 2016/17 and the Under-18 Premier League in 2016/17. He appeared on the bench for the Blues in the 2018 FA Cup Final victory against Manchester United.

The following season saw the first loan move for the versatile player, who can play in midfield and at the back. He signed for Championship club Ipswich Town on a season-long deal in 2018 and went on to make 43 appearances for the Tractor Boys, scoring twice.

Next came a loan move to Huddersfield Town, also of the Championship, where he played 36 times just netting once.

Trevoh Chalobah and brother Nathanial Chalobah training with England England

Last season saw his first move away from England's second division when Chalobah joined FC Lorient, gaining valuable experience abroad. He played 2,237 minutes for the French club across a 29 game spell, scoring twice including a valuable goal late on in the season as the club survived relegation.

The name Chalobah may be familiar to Chelsea as Trevoh's brother Nathaniel also played for the club, making ten appearances across a 12 year stint in Cobham. The midfielder impressed Antonio Conte following a return from Napoli in 2016 to stay at Chelsea, where he went on to win a league title.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher spent last season on loan with the Baggies, claiming the University of Wolverhampton Young Player of the Season award and this could convince the Blues to send Chalobah to the Hawthornes.

Trevoh Chalobah will be hoping to follow in his brother's footsteps and impress Thomas Tuchel in pre-season as the German is set to look at the returning loanees or alternatively look to move to West Brom and impress under the Baggies as Gallagher did.

