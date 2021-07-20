Report: West Brom's Chances of Signing Chelsea Youngster Trevor Chalobah 'Receding'

West Bromwich Albion's hopes of completing a deal for Chelsea midfielder Trevor Chalobah this summer have diminished, according to reports.

It was reported recently that Watford, West Brom, Crystal Palace, Lorient, Lens and Montpellier have all vested their interest in the 22-year-old, who has two years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

After impressing during a loan spell at Lorient last term, the Freetown-born talent could he heading for an exit, despite being included in Chelsea's pre-season squad for their trip to Ireland.

(Photo Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

As reported by The Athletic, Sam Allardyce's side could be set to miss out on Chalobah with their hopes of a possible move for the Cobham graduate 'receding', as the Baggies look to add creativity in the middle of the park this summer.

Since signing for Chelsea in 2007, Chalobah has won a host of silverware through the youth ranks, and was named on the bench for his side's 1-0 FA Cup final victory over Manchester United in 2018.

After helping Lorient avoid relegation during a stellar campaign with the Ligue 1 outfit, Chalobah could be set for another loan stint abroad or could be offloaded permanently ahead of the new campaign.

Having previously spent time on loan at Huddersfield and Ipswich Town in the Championship, Chalobah could enjoy another campaign in England's second division by moving to West Brom.

However, a move to the Ligue 1 could be on the cards for the 22-year-old after spending a breakthrough season in France's top-flight, during which he registered 29 appearances across all competitions for Lorient last term.

