Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: West Brom's Chances of Signing Chelsea Youngster Trevor Chalobah 'Receding'

Author:
Publish date:

West Bromwich Albion's hopes of completing a deal for Chelsea midfielder Trevor Chalobah this summer have diminished, according to reports.

It was reported recently that Watford, West Brom, Crystal Palace, Lorient, Lens and Montpellier have all vested their interest in the 22-year-old, who has two years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

After impressing during a loan spell at Lorient last term, the Freetown-born talent could he heading for an exit, despite being included in Chelsea's pre-season squad for their trip to Ireland.

chalobah

As reported by The Athletic, Sam Allardyce's side could be set to miss out on Chalobah with their hopes of a possible move for the Cobham graduate 'receding', as the Baggies look to add creativity in the middle of the park this summer.

Since signing for Chelsea in 2007, Chalobah has won a host of silverware through the youth ranks, and was named on the bench for his side's 1-0 FA Cup final victory over Manchester United in 2018. 

After helping Lorient avoid relegation during a stellar campaign with the Ligue 1 outfit, Chalobah could be set for another loan stint abroad or could be offloaded permanently ahead of the new campaign.

trevoh-chalobah-chelsea-2018-1520605557-14377

Having previously spent time on loan at Huddersfield and Ipswich Town in the Championship, Chalobah could enjoy another campaign in England's second division by moving to West Brom.

However, a move to the Ligue 1 could be on the cards for the 22-year-old after spending a breakthrough season in France's top-flight, during which he registered 29 appearances across all competitions for Lorient last term.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

E6qwVNcWUAMmIeR
News

Report: Chelsea Set to Play Behind Closed Doors Friendly in Dublin on Thursday

trevoh-chalobah-chelsea-2018-1520605557-14377
Transfer News

Report: West Brom's Chances of Signing Chelsea Youngster Trevor Chalobah 'Receding'

1002132634
Transfer News

Report: Fee Agreed Between Chelsea And Leeds United Over Lewis Bate Move

SW6
News

Chelsea Players Heading to Ireland Pre-Season Camp Revealed

1000183597
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Youngster Lewis Bate Closing in on Leeds United Move

1002914322
News

Confirmed: Chelsea to Have Champions League Trophy on Display vs Tottenham

1003848717
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Handed Erling Haaland Blow - Dortmund Forward in 'No Hurry' to Leave

1002132634
Transfer News

Report: Why Lewis Bate is Unlikely to Make Summer Switch to Liverpool