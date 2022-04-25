Skip to main content

Report: West Ham Concede to Sell £150 Million Rated Declan Rice Next Summer Amid Chelsea Links

West Ham are believed to concede to sell the £150 million rated Declan Rice next summer amid links to Chelsea, according to reports. 

The Blues have had a long term interest in the 23-year-old, with the midfielder playing in the youth setup at Cobham before making the move to east London. 

He is said to have rejected West Ham's latest contract offer and therefore a return to Chelsea could well be on the cards.

imago1011573929h

According to The Athletic, David Moyes' side 'have conceded internally' that they will need to sell Rice next summer.

He is said to have turned down a third offer from the club to keep him at the London Stadium, with his contract set to expire in 2024 with the option of a year extension.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is believed they will be looking to sell him for at least £150 million, a fee that would break the British transfer record should it not be broken beforehand.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed his thoughts on the player and how highly he rates him amid the links between him and the west London side, saying: "Very highly.

imago1011550571h

"He seems to be a very nice guy from what everybody tells me and is from the Chelsea academy and he proves this (his quality). That’s the most important thing. It feels like he plays every single game.

“He is available, is captain, plays with a lot of responsibility, is a physical player, very strategic-minded player, a key player for his team, and is strong at set-pieces. This is not a surprise. Everybody sees this. He is a huge part of the success of West Ham and it is impressive.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011546291h
News

'Try to Make a Difference' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Inspired Message to Christian Pulisic Before Winner Against West Ham

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1011451013h
News

Why Thomas Tuchel Left Reece James Out of Chelsea Squad vs West Ham

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011439173h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Remain Interested in Jules Kounde & Wesley Fofana Amid Antonio Rudiger's Pending Departure

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011549400h
News

Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea's Win Against West Ham Will Boost Their Mood

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011573929h
News

'I Don't Think There is Any Big Panic' - David Moyes Speaks on Chelsea Target Declan Rice After Contract Rejection

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1011549400h
News

Revealed: How Many Points Chelsea Need to Clinch Top Four

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1011549395h
News

'He Had Good Impact' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Christian Pulisic Lacked in Confidence Before Goal Against West Ham

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago1011409590h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Three Solutions for Chelsea to Fill the Void of Antonio Rudiger's Summer Departure

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago