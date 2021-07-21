Report: West Ham United Considering Ross Barkley Transfer Following 'Talks' With Chelsea

The Irons are eyeing up a move for the Chelsea midfielder.

West Ham United are considering a move for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley as an alternative to Jesse Lingard and have held reports with the Blues, according to reports.

Barkley spent last season on loan at Aston Villa where, after an impressie start, he was hit with an injury spell.

As per 90min, West Ham United manager David Moyes is interested in reuniting with Barkley if the club cannot secure a transfer for Lingard this summer.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

It has previously been reported that Barkley is expected to leave Chelsea this summer following a year on loan and it appears that West Ham could be the likely destination.

Lingard is set to stay at Manchester United ahead of next season after an impressive loan spell in east London, meaning that the club will turn to alternatives and Barkley is top of the list this summer.

Hammers boss Moyes knows Barkley well, having brought him through the ranks at Everton before his move to Chelsea.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The 27-year-old flourished in the early days of his Aston Villa loan spell, but after a hamstring injury Barkley never quite rediscovered his early season form at Villa Park.

Barkley's future in west London looks to be over as Chelsea consider offers for the Englishman.

However, West Ham could prefer a loan deal for the midfielder.

Chelsea have shown interest in West Ham's Declan Rice and if the Blues attempt to bring Rice back to Stamford Bridge, where he was released in the academy, Barkley could be included in a deal.

