Report: West Ham Could Include Release Clause in Chelsea Target Declan Rice's Contract

West Ham United are considering including a release clause in and contract offer to Chelsea target Declan Rice, according to reports.

The Irons have seen several extension offers rejected by the 23-year-old, who is seeking Champions League football.

As per 90min, West Ham are ready to 'soften their stance' over including a release clause in any contract offer to the midfielder.

The Chelsea-linked Hammer has two years remaining on his current deal in east London, with an option for a further year.

The Irons recognise that the deal, previously signed in 2019, doesn''t represent his standing at the club and would offer him a renewal.

However, Rice doesn't wish to earn more money but a future transfer is geared around the ambition to win trophies rather than a financial gain.

Therefore, the club are reportedly 'coming around to the idea' of including a release clause in Rice's contract offer, allowing him to leave if an interested party, for example Chelsea, match their valuation. 

The latest reports have stated that Rice would be allowed to leave in this summer transfer window if a club bid £120 million for him

The Irons were previously reported to be unlikely to allow the England international to leave this summer, but this could change due to his resistance to signing a contract extension.

With Todd Boehly's consortium set to hand Thomas Tuchel a war chest of £200 million this summer, Rice could come in for the majority of the budget, or meet a release clause at a further date.

