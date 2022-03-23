Report: West Ham Demanding £150 Million for Declan Rice Amid Chelsea Interest

West Ham are demanding a fee of £150 million to sign midfielder Declan Rice amid interest from Chelsea, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has been at the east London side since 2014 as a youth player, before signing his first professional contract with them in 2015.

He used to be a part of the Chelsea academy but was released by the club before eventually joining the Hammers.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham are demanding a fee of £150 million should any club sign him.

Such a transfer would be a British record fee for a player, with the most expensive signing to date being Jack Grealish's move to Manchester City in the summer.

There is a feeling that despite being able to keep the midfielder at the club for so long, they may have to 'cash in at the end of the season.'

Manchester United have also been showing a long stand interest in signing Rice, with the England international still having two years left on his contract, with the club also having the option of extending it for another year should they be able to do so.

Rice has made a total of 183 senior appearances for West Ham, with nine goals and nine assists to his name in all competitions.

He has featured 38 times for his side in the current campaign, amassing eight goal contributions.

Given the current sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich and the pending takeover process, it is unclear how Chelsea would be able to buy Rice as of yet.

However if he was to leave West Ham in the summer, reports have suggested that he would prefer a move back to the Blues over one to United.

