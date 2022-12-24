Skip to main content
Report: West Ham Expect To Sell Declan Rice Amid Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Report: West Ham Expect To Sell Declan Rice Amid Chelsea Interest

West Ham United are anticipating selling Declan Rice amid interest from Chelsea.

Declan Rice has been linked with a move away from West Ham for some time now, and the Irons are now fully expecting to lose the midfielder this summer.

Chelsea have Rice as a priority, and are determined to bring him back to the club. Rice was in Chelsea's academy before joining West Ham.

The Blue's believe they can make the deal happen.

Declan Rice

West Ham are preparing to sell Declan Rice.

According to the Athletic, West Ham are expecting to sell Declan Rice this summer, as the player is the subject of heavy interest from various Premier League teams.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United all have interest, and while Chelsea do feel they can make a deal happen, they are watching Manchester United's interest closely.

Chelsea feel the fact Rice once played for the club can give them an upper hand in the deal, but Manchester United are still Manchester United. The lure could change the course of the deal.

West Ham are preparing to sell Rice in the summer. The expected fee is felt to be around £100million for the English midfielder.

Manchester United are thought to be more interested in Enzo Fernandez, with Liverpool having their eyes more firmly fixed on Jude Bellingham. Chelsea have Rice as a priority, but things can change quickly.

Rice is now fully expected to leave in the summer and the only question that remains is which big six club the midfielder is going to join.

