West Ham are hoping to keep Declan Rice this summer by giving him the club captaincy next summer in a bid to fend off interest from Chelsea, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has rejected three contract extension offers from the Hammers, which has handed Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City all boosts amid interest in the midfielder.

Rice has become a top performer and a prized-asset for the east London club and David Moyes is incredibly keen to keep hold of the England international beyond this summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

And as per the Mail, they believe they have 'beaten off interest' to keep him at the club for at least another year.

They plan to name him as the new club captain once Mark Noble's exit is confirmed at the end of the season later this month.

A source said: "I believe he is staying for at least a year and maybe beyond that. He has been nothing short of decent to the club and the fans.

"There is still a new contract to be negotiated and he will become the highest paid West Ham player.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"The club are comfortable with the way things are proceeding and Declan’s respectful way he is going about things.‘When he kissed the badge and ran towards the West Ham fans in Lyon after he scored in the Europa Cup, it just underlined what he feels about the club and the supporters.‘Declan will likely be England captain one day and it is not lost to many at the club that he is following in the footsteps of our greatest player Bobby Moore who lifted the World Cup as a West Ham player."

The source added on Rice: "It is difficult for him to say anything publicly, but you just have to examine the passion and dedication he shows wearing the West Ham shirt to see where his heart remains."

Chelsea are currently unable to buy or sell players due to their operating licence. But as soon as the club's takeover is completed, they will be free to once again act on any interest once the summer transfer window opens on June 10.

Rice has been a long-term target of the Blues, with Thomas Tuchel an avid admirer, but it remains to be seen if the new incoming owners would make a statement signing by splashing the cash on Rice this summer.

