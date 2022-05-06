West Ham are readying a move to try to sign Chelsea forward Armando Broja this summer, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is set to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season after spending the whole of the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Southampton.

In his first season in the top-flight, Broja has played 36 times for the Saints, scoring nine goals and providing one assists in all competitions.

IMAGO / Focus Images

He has attracted the interest of several clubs including Southampton, and West Ham were reported to be interested back in January.

Now as per Jack Rosser, West Ham are lining up a move for the Albanian as they target a new centre-forward this summer.

Southampton are extremely keen on keeping him at the club next season, but Chelsea aren't currently able to hold talks regarding any of their players' futures due to sanctions imposed.

"At this moment it is not easy to negotiate with Chelsea," Hasenhuttl said last month. "There is no question, and it is not surprising that I want him to stay here another year.

“I know this would be good for him.”

IMAGO / PA Images

Prior to joining Southampton on loan, Broja penned a long-term contract in west London until 2026 which gives Thomas Tuchel's side security over his future.

With just a few games left of the season, Broja will be hoping to finish the campaign strong before his loan period ends down on the south coast.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube