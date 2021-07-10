Report: West Hame are in 'Pole Position' for Chelsea Striker Tammy Abraham

Sports Illustrated home
Report: West Ham in 'Pole Position' for Tammy Abraham

The striker has been linked with a move away this summer and the Hammers are looking to be the likely destination.
West Ham United are in 'pole position' to sign Chelsea's Tammy Abraham this summer amid interest from Aston Villa, according to reports.

The east Londoners have previously been linked with the forward, but it was reported that they could not afford the striker.

However, as per Football Insider, West Ham have climbed into pole position ahead of Aston Villa in the race for Abraham.

West Ham are in the market for a striker and with Abraham set to leave Chelsea, he is amongst their top targets this summer.

Football Insider reports that despite West Ham manager David Moyes going on record to reveal that his side cannot afford the striker, they remain the frontrunners for Abraham.

Moyes said: "We don’t have that money, we don’t have that to buy a striker at that price, no. I don’t think we will be making a purchase of that for any one player. I’d be surprised if we were."

Chelsea have already rejected a bid from Besiktas for the 23-year-old whilst Crystal Palace and Leicester City  are also interested in the striker.

Having been valued at £40 million by Chelsea, it is believed that slightly less than this will secure his services next season with bids within the region of £30-35 million set to tempt Chelsea into selling.

It has previously been reported that Aston Villa would not move for the forward, who spent a period on loan at the club in 2019, due to the high asking price for Abraham.

Chelsea will be looking to sell Tammy Abraham rather than send him on loan as the striker's departure will provide funds for Chelsea to attempt to bring in Erling Haaland, who is the Blues main priority this summer - meaning West Ham are looking a likely destination for the forward.

Chelsea also hold interest in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and a move for Abraham could help in Chelsea's negotiations.

