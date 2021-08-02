Report: West Ham Move for Kurt Zouma Deemed Difficult Due to Financial Reasons

West Ham will find it tough to sign Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, who would prefer to stay in London past the summer, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has been reluctant to be included in an exchange deal for Sevilla star Jules Koundé, who has emerged as the Blues' top defensive target ahead of the new campaign.

The likes of Tottenham and Crystal Palace have also reportedly held talks with the French centre-half, who has two years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

As per Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, a switch across town to West Ham for Zouma will prove difficult due to his transfer fee and wage expectations.

It has further been stated that while the AS Saint-Étienne is open to parting ways with the European Champions this summer, he would be happy to stay put at Chelsea, who are looking to bolster their squad to compete on all fronts next term.

Lastly, the chances of including Zouma in a potential player-plus-cash deal for Koundé haven't been ruled out, though it has been reported recently that Chelsea are willing to pay hard cash to land the young France international if their current man does not head the other way.

With the Blues keen to sign Koundé, Zouma might become surplus to requirements in west London, though he did amass 36 outings across all competitions last term.

The Sevilla defender has a release clause worth €80 million in his contract but Chelsea are looking to secure his signature for less than this, by offering Zouma asp part of a deal.

However, if Zouma opts to remain in England, the Blues could use his transfer fee to secure Koundé, and with West Ham preparing a 'big offer', a deal could be wrapped up sooner rather than later.

