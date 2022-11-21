Report: West Ham Prepared To Listen To Offers For Chelsea Target Declan Rice

Chelsea have their eyes set on a midfielder in January and next summer, and Declan Rice is a player that is very high up that list of players they wish to bring to the club.

Rice is a former Chelsea academy player, and a return to the club he joined West Ham United from may be an interesting prospect for the England midfielder.

West Ham are now reportedly set to listen to offers for their star man.

West Ham are ready to listen to offers for Declan Rice. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to ExWHUEmployee on Twitter, West Ham United are reportedly ready to listen to offers for Chelsea target Declan Rice in the coming months, and may be prepared to allow their star man to leave the club.

Midfield is a priority for Chelsea in the coming months, as they look to strengthen an area that has cost them at times this season. Declan Rice could be a player that could solve them problems.

Chelsea have long standing interest in Declan Rice. IMAGO / Sportimage

Rice has been at West Ham since July 2013, when he joined from Chelsea. A fee of around £120million is expected to be the benchmark fee for the midfielder, which is a fee Chelsea will have to match if they want the player.

The club will be expecting to decide between Rice and Jude Bellingham for the midfield role, and either player will make them a much better team straight off the bat. Declan Rice to Chelsea is a deal to keep an eye on.

