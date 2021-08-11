Sports Illustrated home
Report: West Ham Re-Open Negotiations With Kurt Zouma Amid Chelsea's Jules Kounde Interest

Talks have resumed.
'Tentative negotiations' have been reopened between West Ham and Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, according to reports.

The defender is set to leave Chelsea with the Blues set to pursue Jules Kounde.

As per Standard Sport, West Ham have reopened talks over a potential move for the French international.

Zouma 12

However, the Irons' move for Zouma has been deemed 'difficult' due to financial reasons.

The 27-year-old has been reluctant to be included in an exchange deal for Sevilla star Koundé, and it was reported that his preference is to stay in London next season.

The likes of Tottenham and Crystal Palace have also reportedly held talks with the French centre-half, who has two years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking on potential incomings, West Ham manager David Moyes said: "We always want competition and I am always looking to see what options there are.

"I am hoping by the end of the window we might have some more additions but I can’t guarantee anything. There is a long way to go in the window yet."

Kounde 1

With Chelsea linked with Kounde, Zouma could become surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and have to consider a move to east London if an official bid is made.

Kounde has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea and it was reported that the Champions League winners will go ahead with a deal regardless of whether Zouma agrees to head the other way.

It has also been stated that Sevilla are hunting for a new centre-half to prepare of Koundé's exit, with Chelsea aiming to bolster their backline to compete on all fronts this season.

