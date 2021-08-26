Report: West Ham Reach Agreement With Chelsea Over Kurt Zouma Transfer

West Ham are set to complete the signing of Kurt Zouma from Chelsea, according to reports.

The 26-year-old is set to leave Chelsea this summer and will stay in the capital to join David Moyes' side, who have offered a five-year contract to the French centre-half.

It was previously reported that a deal was off due to complications with agents, but shortly after the deal was revived and back on.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Zouma is set to move to West Ham for a fee in the region of €30 million, with contracts signed and paperwork done and dusted between the clubs.

Zouma underwent his to undergo his West Ham medical on Thirsday, as he is set to pen a five-year deal in east London in a deal worth £25.8 million, as per previous reports.

His wages were a 'sticking point' but everything has now been resolved. Now all that is left to do is for the transfer to be finalised and the switch to be made official.

