Report: West Ham Reach 'Verbal Agreement' With Chelsea for Kurt Zouma - Personal Terms Stalling Deal

West Ham have verbally agreed a £26 million deal to sign Kurt Zouma from Chelsea this summer but personal terms remain an issue, according to reports.

Zouma has been the subject of interest from West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur and several other clubs this summer with Chelsea willing to offload the centre-back.

Ahead of the August 31 deadline, West Ham have now reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea to sign Zouma for a fee of around £26 million, as per the Athletic.

The fee is no longer an issue but personal terms are now holding up a deal. Despite Zouma's preference to stay in London, the 26-year-old wants a 'significant salary increase' and wants to be paid £125,000-a-week should he move to the London Stadium this summer.

West Ham remain the 'clear favourites' to sign Zouma, with the sale of the defender expected to allow Chelsea to make their move for another centre-back in the transfer window.

Should Zouma depart, the interest of Jules Kounde is set to come to the table with Chelsea monitoring the situation and reported to be expected to make 'direct contact' with Sevilla over a possible deal.

Zouma's wages are now the only sticking point in a deal and both Chelsea and West Ham will be hoping for the situation to be resolved with just over a week left until the summer window shuts.

