West Ham United are set to deny Declan Rice a move away from the club this summer despite interest from Chelsea after the midfielder rejected an eight-year contract extension.

It was reported that he had been offered an eight-year contract, which would see him earn £200,000 a week in east London.

However, after rejecting this extension, he will still not be sold, according to the Mirror.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The report states that West Ham will refuse to sell Rice this summer despite the fact that he turned down the bumper deal.

The Hammers are confident no club will match their huge valuation, of reportedly £150 million, for Rice, who still has two years left on his deal with an option of a further year.

Furthermore, Rice's camp believe that he can earn more than was offered at West Ham - eyeing £300,000 to £400,000 a week at a club in the Champions League.

IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

Manchester United and Manchester City are in the market for a midfielder, whilst Chelsea have been heavily linked with their former academy player.

Rice has informed West Ham that he believes the time is right to depart the club, with Chelsea circling for his signature.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Rice, but with Chelsea in the market for a midfielder this summer, they could opt to move for the English international once they have new owners in place but must be willing to pay over the odds for the England international.



